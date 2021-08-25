Amb. Ryan Crocker: Afghanistan withdrawal was 'a very bad' decision, it's execution 'has been a real mess'

Ambassador Ryan Crocker, a veteran career diplomat who's served in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, as well as former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, tells Andrea Mitchell, "Strategically and for a long, short and medium-term interest, is the decision to completely withdraw from Afghanistan, was a very bad one. That said, the decision having been made the execution of it has been pretty bad." He adds, "this has been a real mess, and a huge self-inflicted wound on the administration."Aug. 25, 2021