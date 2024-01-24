IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

    Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

    Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

The International Court of Justice is deliberating a case brought by South Africa against Israel for the perpetration of an alleged genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Ambassador Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, joins Andrea to discuss the ramifications of the case. “This is going to put the Biden administration in the bind here, because on the one hand, they have been vociferous and consistent in their objection to calling what's going on in Gaza genocide,” Pinkas says. “They never called for a ceasefire, although they don't call it genocide. But they have never called for a ceasefire. If such a decision is made and it does reach the Security Council, it’s a big headache for the Biden administration.”Jan. 24, 2024

Play All