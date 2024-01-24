Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

The International Court of Justice is deliberating a case brought by South Africa against Israel for the perpetration of an alleged genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Ambassador Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, joins Andrea to discuss the ramifications of the case. “This is going to put the Biden administration in the bind here, because on the one hand, they have been vociferous and consistent in their objection to calling what's going on in Gaza genocide,” Pinkas says. “They never called for a ceasefire, although they don't call it genocide. But they have never called for a ceasefire. If such a decision is made and it does reach the Security Council, it’s a big headache for the Biden administration.”Jan. 24, 2024