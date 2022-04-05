Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell after President Zelenskyy's United Nations address to talk about the support that Ukraine needs from allies in order to overcome Russia’s violence, including more sanctions and weapons. “Our ask to all of our friends and allies: give us all the weapons so we can stop this pure evil while it's still only in Ukraine, but also provide all the sanctions. Do not finance this war machine,” says Markarova. “How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?” April 5, 2022