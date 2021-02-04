IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Nick Burns: Biden's State Dept. visit 'a powerful signal of his support' for diplomacy

04:39

Ambassador Nicholas Burns, former top official and ambassador at the State Department, joins Andrea Mitchell today ahead of President Biden's visit to the State Department where he plans to deliver a speech laying out his immediate foreign policy agenda. Amb. Burns says. "I think President Biden's visit to the State Department today is a powerful signal of his support for the United States building up its capacity in diplomacy which we didn't see under four years of Donald Trump."Feb. 4, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All