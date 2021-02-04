Amb. Nick Burns: Biden's State Dept. visit 'a powerful signal of his support' for diplomacy

Amb. Nick Burns: Biden's State Dept. visit 'a powerful signal of his support' for diplomacy04:39
Ambassador Nicholas Burns, former top official and ambassador at the State Department, joins Andrea Mitchell today ahead of President Biden's visit to the State Department where he plans to deliver a speech laying out his immediate foreign policy agenda. Amb. Burns says. "I think President Biden's visit to the State Department today is a powerful signal of his support for the United States building up its capacity in diplomacy which we didn't see under four years of Donald Trump."