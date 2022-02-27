Amb. Michael McFaul: War in Ukraine is ‘a fight for the future of freedom’

Michael Beschloss, David Ignatius and Amb. Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell to analyze how President Biden may discuss the Russian invasion in Tuesday’s State of the Union address. “I think President Biden needs to use this incredible moment to explain to the American people what's at stake here, that this is not just a fight between Putin and a country most people don't know where it's at,” Amb. McFaul says. “But this is a fight for the future of freedom, it’s the fight for the future of the international system.”Feb. 27, 2022