Amb. Michael McFaul: War in Ukraine is ‘a fight for the future of freedom’
07:19
Share this -
copied
Michael Beschloss, David Ignatius and Amb. Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell to analyze how President Biden may discuss the Russian invasion in Tuesday’s State of the Union address. “I think President Biden needs to use this incredible moment to explain to the American people what's at stake here, that this is not just a fight between Putin and a country most people don't know where it's at,” Amb. McFaul says. “But this is a fight for the future of freedom, it’s the fight for the future of the international system.”Feb. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Amb. Michael McFaul: War in Ukraine is ‘a fight for the future of freedom’
07:19
UP NEXT
Fmr. Secy. Ernest Moniz: Risk of nuclear use ‘higher today than it has been since the Cuban missile crisis’
08:59
Meghan O’Sullivan: ‘A lot at stake’ with oil markets for Russia and the West
05:10
Former CIA Director John Brennan: Putin may become ‘even more reckless’
05:26
U.S. Embassy in Moscow: U.S. citizens should consider leaving Russia 'immediately'
03:28
Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'