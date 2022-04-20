Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to explain what the United States and NATO allies stand to lose if Putin wins the war in Ukraine. “The United States has a moral interest in helping them stop Putin's invasion. But I also think we have a security interest in doing so. Let’s just put it very simply: if Putin wins in Donbas and is encouraged to go further into Ukraine, that will be threatening to our NATO allies,” says McFaul. “Conversely, if he loses in Donbas, or he fights to a stalemate, that will be a comforting to our allies, and therefore I think we have a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas.”April 20, 2022