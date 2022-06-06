Amb. Michael McFaul: Putin ‘will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey join Andrea Mitchell to break down the latest in Ukraine, amid calls for Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy to meet for diplomatic negotiations to end the war. “There's just one problem was saying there should be negotiations: Vladimir Putin doesn't agree,” says McFaul. “He will end the war when his forces on the battlefield can no longer advance.” June 6, 2022