Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the prospect of the U.S. trading Viktor Bout, a dangerous criminal and Russian arms dealer in American custody, for American detainees in Russia. “It's just a very pragmatic decision. Do we want to hold him for 10 more years? He's already been in jail for 10 or 15. Or do we want to get these Americans out? If you put it in morality terms or what's right, you'll never get a deal” explains McFaul. “This is a big criminal Viktor Bout. We should get all of these Americans out in return for releasing him to the Russians.”July 8, 2022