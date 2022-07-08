- Now Playing
Amb. Michael McFaul: Bout is a ‘big criminal,’ U.S. ‘should get all of these Americans out in return’03:35
Brother of Paul Whelan: U.S. Government ‘uncoordinated in how they deal with wrongful detentions’06:43
Dr. Kavita Patel: With Roe overturned, ‘we’re shifting parts of our country to a third world country’06:29
Jared Bernstein: Economy ‘transitioning’ to a more ‘steady, stable’ pace of economic growth05:53
Victor Cha: Abe ‘was about the best friend that the United States could have as a leader in Japan’05:42
Former Press Secy. to Boris Johnson: 'He has been the biggest beast in British politics since 2016.’05:21
WNBPA Executive Director: Seeing Brittney Griner's guilty plea 'does make us hopeful'08:14
Chuck Rosenberg: IRS audits of Comey & McCabe 'highly unusual statistically and mathematically'04:34
Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’07:32
Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'10:59
Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’02:20
Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park06:58
Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’11:30
Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting01:33
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena03:14
Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'07:11
Mayor Rotering: 'We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.'08:02
Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’02:59
Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’06:04
Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’04:22
