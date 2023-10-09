Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’

Hamas has issued a threat that the group will begin executing Israeli hostages unless the Israeli government gives ample warning prior to bombing any civilian housing within Gaza. Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the hostage situation and how Israel will respond. “My message is that we will hold them accountable to each and every hostage they have,” Herzog says. “We have thousands of wounded, we have numerous hostages held in Iranian hands. They wage war, and we have to fight that war and win it. We are mindful of the issue of the hostages, but that doesn't mean that we don't have a right to defend ourselves, and we will do whatever is necessary to defeat Hamas.”Oct. 9, 2023