Amb. McFaul: U.S. ‘doing the right thing on weapons and pressure,’ but ‘every week we have to escalate sanctions’
Ambassador Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to assess what the Biden Administration should be doing to increase the impact of sanctions Russia. “Every week there has to be something new, and it has to be fast. I just think the pace of what we're doing is too slow, and every week we have to escalate sanctions,” says McFaul. “Swift is only partial, right, we haven't kicked all the banks out. And there are 6,000 more Russian oligarchs and officials that could be on the individual sanctions list.”April 4, 2022
