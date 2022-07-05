Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner’s letter urging action from President Biden to get Griner and other Americans illegally detained in Russia back home. “This is not a terrorist organization. This is a government, and they should consider this swap. Not just Brittney Griner, as she rightly writes in her letter, but also Paul Whelan and Mark Fogel, another American wrongly detained in Russia,” says McFaul. “Ten more years of Victor Bout in jail versus those three Americans staying in jail for a decade, I would take that trade.” July 5, 2022