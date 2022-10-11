Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Putin’s latest assault on Ukraine, striking highly populated civilian areas. “It served no military objective, let's be clear about that. The one place that he didn't attack was the frontline where Ukrainian soldiers are. He attacked civilians, non-combatants, terrorizing the Ukrainian society at extraordinary cost,” says McFaul. “That's kind of the problem for this entire war. It's all about Putin's personal ambitions. It has no security objectives for Russia.” Oct. 11, 2022