Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, and former Secretary to President Zelenskyy Iuliia Mendel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the impact of protests in Russia, after a former Russian state TV channel employee disrupted a live news program to share her anti-war message. “I don't see how protests will influence Putin in the short term, but I do think it's a sign that this war is not popular, especially in the capitals, especially among middle class people,” says Ambassador McFaul. “I don't know of a single person that genuinely supports the war.” March 15, 2022