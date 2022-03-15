Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’
10:36
Share this -
copied
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, and former Secretary to President Zelenskyy Iuliia Mendel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the impact of protests in Russia, after a former Russian state TV channel employee disrupted a live news program to share her anti-war message. “I don't see how protests will influence Putin in the short term, but I do think it's a sign that this war is not popular, especially in the capitals, especially among middle class people,” says Ambassador McFaul. “I don't know of a single person that genuinely supports the war.” March 15, 2022
Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine
00:59
Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes
04:16
Now Playing
Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’
10:36
UP NEXT
Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.
03:30
Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’
09:01
Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’