Amb. McFaul: Putin’s fight in Ukraine ‘is just a proxy war for his fight against’ the U.S.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Garrett Haake to share his reaction to Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian nuclear plant, and to assess the motivations behind President Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. “I think people really need to understand that this is just a proxy war for his fight against us,” says Ambassador McFaul. “That's the way he frames this: the regime there is just a puppet American regime put in place by us.” March 4, 2022