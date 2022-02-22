Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the White House decision to define Putin’s order to send Russian troops into Ukraine as an "invasion," pivoting from their original “escalation” wording. McFaul, who teaches courses on international relations at Stanford, says Putin’s action constitutes “an invasion,” and he expects to “hear more about new sanctions” from President Biden soon. Feb. 22, 2022