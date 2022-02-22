IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’

    06:24

  • Nathan Chen: ‘Surreal past two weeks’ after winning gold at Beijing Olympics

    04:29

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’

    06:38

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’

    06:53

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’ 

    06:22

  • Ben Rhodes: It will be ‘hard’ for Zelenskyy to ‘get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault’

    08:12

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’

    05:08

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of

    06:58

  • How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence

    01:54

  • Erin Jackson’s advice to young athletes of color: ‘Don’t be afraid’

    04:21

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: ‘Cyber will play a significant role’ as the crisis in Ukraine plays out

    06:15

  • Minister of State for Europe James Cleverly: Russian claims of de-escalation ‘are just not credible’

    05:05

  • Shaun White’s ‘final goodbye’ to snowboarding ‘was just incredible’

    05:05

  • Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise

    05:05

  • Leon Panetta: ‘One bad decision and war could break out’ in Ukraine

    09:13

  • Ukraine Crisis: Top former U.S. officials game out approach to Putin’s next moves

    02:48

  • ‘The American Diplomat’: New film profiles pioneering Black Ambassadors

    06:53

  • Sen. Menendez on sanctions bill stall: ‘We just haven’t been able to finalize on some key issues.’

    06:24

  • Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Biden to use ‘executive action to address gun violence' in U.S.

    03:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

05:43

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the White House decision to define Putin’s order to send Russian troops into Ukraine as an "invasion," pivoting from their original “escalation” wording. McFaul, who teaches courses on international relations at Stanford, says Putin’s action constitutes “an invasion,” and he expects to “hear more about new sanctions” from President Biden soon. Feb. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Amb. McFaul: Putin’s action constitutes ‘an invasion’

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’

    06:24

  • Nathan Chen: ‘Surreal past two weeks’ after winning gold at Beijing Olympics

    04:29

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’

    06:38

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’

    06:53

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’ 

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All