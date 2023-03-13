Amb. McFaul: Putin ‘doesn’t care about slaughtering his people’ as 1,100 Russians dead in Bakhmut

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia during the Obama Administration Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the continued fight in Bakhmut where 1,100 Russians died just last week according to President Zelenskyy. “Putin doesn't have to answer to anybody. He doesn't care about slaughtering his people,” says McFaul. “He thinks that the West will begin to say, ‘well, there's no outcome here, let's disengage.’ That's why I think this year is so critical. Ukraine needs to go on the offensive, push Putin back, and demonstrate to the world that he's losing. If they don't do that this year, I worry that they will not be able to sustain a long war.”March 13, 2023