Amb. McFaul: ‘Not optimistic’ that Griner will receive a lenient sentencing. ‘I fear for the worst.’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the likelihood of a lenient sentencing for Brittney Griner, following the WNBA star’s latest appearance in Russian court. “I'm still not optimistic that she's gonna get some lenient sentencing. I predict it'll be shocking to us, because they want to do a deal. They want to trade Brittney Griner’s freedom for a Russian,” McFaul explains. “And because they're motivated to do that trade, I fear for the worst.”July 26, 2022