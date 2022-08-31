Amb. McFaul: Mikhail Gorbachev was ‘one of the most important figures of the 20th century’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the legacy of the late Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union who helped bring about the end of the Cold War. Gorbachev was “one of the most important figures of the 20th century,” says McFaul, both for what he did and did not do. McFaul explains that Gorbachev didn’t “stop the East Germans from tearing down the wall with the West Germans in 1989,” and he “most certainly didn't stop the Soviet Union from collapsing. And that, I think, we all have to be grateful for.”Aug. 31, 2022