Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’

Ambassador Michael McFaul, Kelly O’Donnell, and Richard Stengel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the fallout from President Biden’s unscripted remarks about President Putin’s regime during a speech in Poland. “The President did not say the United States has a policy of regime change. He just said that Mr. Putin should not be in power. Millions of people agree with the President of the United States, including millions of Russians,” says McFaul. “Every time we mention this moment, let's remember that Vladimir Putin is not just saying things like Mr. Zelenskyy shouldn't be in power. He has invaded Ukraine to try to do regime change there.” March 28, 2022