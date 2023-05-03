Amb. McFaul: Alleged drone attack was ‘not an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis, former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel join Andrea Mitchell to analyze Russian allegations of an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is denying responsibility. “I don't know if it's a false flag or not,” McFaul said. He added that it was “not an assassination attempt” on Vladimir Putin. “I think we need to be crystal clear about that. This drone did not have that military capacity to blow up anything, and everybody needs to remember Vladimir Putin does not live in the Kremlin.” May 3, 2023