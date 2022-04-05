Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass join Andrea Mitchell to react to President Zelenskyy’s United Nations address and to discuss the prospect of a prolonged war in Ukraine. Ambassador McFaul explains that Russia still has “80% of their forces available. They're redeploying to Donbas. It’s obvious that that's going to be the next front of this war. And that could be a protracted war for months, if not years.” Richard Haass advises that the U.S. needs “to gear our strategy about what will it require, what will it take to sustain Ukraine over such a trajectory. That ought to be the question that Secretary Blinken begins to talk about with his counterparts.”April 5, 2022
