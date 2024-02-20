Amb. Markarova: U.S. has to ‘be bold,’ ‘sanction all Russian banks,’ to stop Russian ‘war crimes’

Saturday marks two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and today Ukraine’s lines of defense are in jeopardy as ammunition dwindles. Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the critical need for U.S. aid and intervention through sanctions. “Frankly, we just have to be bold and we have to sanction all Russian banks, and we have to do something more," Oksana says. “Let's stop it before he attacks another country, before he does more destruction in Ukraine, before he tortures more innocent people in Ukraine, and before he kills more people in Russia.” “The isolation of Russia is going to be a real thing if they do not stop all the war crimes,” she adds.Feb. 20, 2024