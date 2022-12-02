Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

Parts of China are easing Covid restrictions after prolonged protests of President Xi’s strict lockdown policies. Gary Locke, former U.S. Ambassador to China and Commerce Secretary under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What the Chinese government is most afraid of is that this could be almost an opening for other grievances to come out and to be aired, and that once these protests start, they cannot be stopped,” Locke explains.Dec. 2, 2022