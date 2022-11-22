Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the deepening Russian-Iranian Alliance. “I think it's interesting that Iran denied that their drones had been sent to Russia recently for use against Ukraine. That would suggest that Iran does understand what a heinous thing it is to do to enable these attacks on Ukrainian civilians so,” Ambassador Pierce tells Mitchell. “The Iranians need to contemplate how they too may be guilty of crimes against humanity by supplying these weapons to the Russians.” Nov. 22, 2022