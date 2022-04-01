Amb. Julie Fisher: ‘The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war’

Ambassador Julie Fisher, U.S. Special Envoy to Belarus, joins Andrea Mitchell to share how Belarusians are reacting to the conflict between their neighboring nations, and the 'active' participation from their own country. “The people of Belarus are deeply opposed to this war. They do not want Belarus to fight against Ukraine. And as a matter of fact, many have found it hard to believe that their territory can be used in this way,” says Fisher. “But Lukashenko has, for the better part of his 27 years in power, been able to ignore what the people of Belarus want.” April 1, 2022