IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

  • Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing

    08:14

  • Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’

    04:48

  • Sen. Gillibrand: AARO's work over the past two years has ‘put us in a position’ to better track UFOs

    06:20

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria

    06:05

  • Driver in custody after U-Haul strikes multiple people in Brooklyn

    02:36

  • Julio Vaqueiro: ‘Telling’ that Biden went to ‘swing state’ Florida right after State of the Union

    02:52

  • Dan De Luce: U.S.-China communication problem ‘predates this whole balloon episode’

    04:44

  • Doug Heye: ‘Republicans ignore or challenge McConnell at their own peril’

    06:23

  • McConnell criticizes Sen. Scott for plan to sunset programs like Social Security and Medicare

    02:38

  • Sarah Fitzpatrick: Hunter Biden legal team ‘going on the offensive’

    05:30

  • IRC CEO David Miliband: Earthquake is a ‘double crisis’ for Syrian refugees in Turkey

    04:17

  • Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’

    08:49

  • Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'

    04:03

  • Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain

    06:40

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

04:37

U.S. ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith joins Andrea Mitchell from Brussels, where NATO defense chiefs convened earlier this week to coordinate a long term response to the war in Ukraine, announcing more weapons and ammunition aid on Wednesday. Smith discussed that decision, concerns over Iran and Russia’s relationship, and the upcoming anniversary of Russia’s invasion. “The idea is to move as many assets as possible in the coming weeks so that when their spring offensive gets underway, whenever that might be, when the weather gets warmer, they're going to have the assets they need to succeed on the ground, as we've already seen them do in recent months,” says Smith.  Feb. 16, 2023

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All