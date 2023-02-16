Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

U.S. ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith joins Andrea Mitchell from Brussels, where NATO defense chiefs convened earlier this week to coordinate a long term response to the war in Ukraine, announcing more weapons and ammunition aid on Wednesday. Smith discussed that decision, concerns over Iran and Russia’s relationship, and the upcoming anniversary of Russia’s invasion. “The idea is to move as many assets as possible in the coming weeks so that when their spring offensive gets underway, whenever that might be, when the weather gets warmer, they're going to have the assets they need to succeed on the ground, as we've already seen them do in recent months,” says Smith. Feb. 16, 2023