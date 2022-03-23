Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

United States Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss possible deliverables from the upcoming emergency NATO summit seeking to help Ukraine repel the Russian onslaught. “This alliance is united at a terrible moment here in terms of what's happening in Ukraine, this war inside of Ukraine, and they are prepared for all contingencies,” says Ambassador Smith. “We're ensuring that the eastern flank is reinforced. We're ensuring that we're applying additional pressure on Russia to stop the war. And we're ensuring that we're providing the support that we can both lethal and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainians.” March 23, 2022

