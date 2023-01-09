Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan tells Andrea Mitchell he agrees with former Secretaries Condoleeza Rice and Robert Gates that Germany should start providing Abrams tanks and NATO should provide long-range artillery to Ukraine, something the U.S. has resisted. “Absolutely. It's a recognition of the challenge that the world faces. Not just the United States, not just NATO,” says Sullivan. Russia “has created an enormous festering sore on the continent of Europe.” He adds, “We should not underestimate Russia's ability to crush Ukraine, which is ultimately President Putin’s goal, which he’s never disavowed.”Jan. 9, 2023