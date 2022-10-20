Amb. Ivo Daalder: 'Ukrainians are the only ones who can count on the UK' after Truss resignation

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder, Sky News anchor Wilfred Frost, and Financial Times U.S. National Editor Ed Luce join Peter Alexander following British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation after only 44 days in office. Ambassador Daalder assesses the implications of her departure for the war in Ukraine: “There seems to be a wide consensus, both within the Conservative Party and with the opposition, that support for Ukraine is something that is just necessary.” Daalder says “the bigger question really is the stability of Britain,” in terms of NATO, “economy, relations with Europe, trade.” In fact, “the Ukrainians are the only ones who can count on the UK remaining with them.” Oct. 20, 2022