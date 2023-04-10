IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Dermer defends Al-Aqsa mosque raid after ensuing violence in Israel and the West Bank

Israeli administrator for Strategic Affairs, close advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, and former long-time Israeli ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the raid by Israeli police on the Al-Asqa mosque. “We knew with our intelligence that they had stockpiled these incendiary explosives and these rocks and they were planning an attack, and so the choice that is left to Israel is really two bad choices,” says Dermer.April 10, 2023

