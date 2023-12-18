Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’

Antisemitism has risen sharply around the world since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the spread of antisemitism and Islamophobia. “Irrespective of how you feel about the Middle East and what your position is on Gaza and the West Bank, on two states, antisemitism is always wrong,” Lipstadt says. “There's never any room for hate,” she adds. “Words do matter. The killings in Rwanda, the Armenian Genocide and, you know, the beginning of the century, all these things start with words, and then it's a slippery slope. Words don't always lead to that, but it always starts with words. And it's dangerous.”Dec. 18, 2023