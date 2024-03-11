Amb. Dan Foote: Haitian PM Ariel Henry ‘will not survive’ if he returns to Haiti

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Jamaica to meet with Caribbean leaders about the ongoing crisis in Haiti. Gabe Gutierrez and Ambassador Dan Foote, the former U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the situation. “Ariel Henry will not survive if he goes back to Haiti, unless the U.S. reinstalls him like they did with Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 1994, which they won't do. The entire country is united against Ariel Henry,” Foote tells Andrea. “The U.S. has stood blindly by him over the past 30 months. The situation has continued to deteriorate. And remember, he's a suspect in the assassination. And he certainly has obstructed justice in the interim.”March 11, 2024