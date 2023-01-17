Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’

Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Ambassador Christoph Heusgen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss growing calls for allies to send tanks to Ukraine. Asked whether the U.S. should reconsider its objection to these and other weapons systems, Ambassador Heusgen tells Mitchell, “I think that we should do this together, a consortium of European countries that provide these tanks to President Zelenskyy to Ukraine, who is asking for it, and we have to do it together.” Jan. 17, 2023