Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’
Former National Security Adviser and Former UN Ambassador John Bolton joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the impact of Russia invading Ukraine on U.S. security. “You can have an influence a negative influence on our security, even if you're not a NATO ally, and we did not act appropriately early,” says Bolton. “I think we should have had more American forces in Ukraine not to fight the Russians, but to train with the Ukrainians.” Feb. 22, 2022
