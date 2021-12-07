Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘The Chinese will be watching’ for U.S. defense of Ukraine

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss today’s high stakes virtual meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin as Russia threatens Ukraine’s sovereignty. “The Chinese will be watching to see what the United States does,” says Ambassador Taylor. If the U.S. defends Russia’s “strategic partner,” China “will think twice” about U.S. commitments to Taiwan. “We have a lot at stake here. We want to respect sovereignty of nations. That’s what we do.”Dec. 7, 2021