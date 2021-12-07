Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘The Chinese will be watching’ for U.S. defense of Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’

    05:32

  • Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’

    07:53

  • Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery

    06:19

  • Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 

    03:23

  • Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide

    05:50

  • Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’

    04:06

  • ‘Basics of the disagreements’ unresolved after Biden-Xi summit

    08:45

  • Rep. Cori Bush: Fiscal responsibility starts ‘with how you save lives’

    04:41

  • Rep. Jackie Speier discusses decision to retire: 'It's time for me to pass the torch'

    05:36

  • Valerie Jarrett to parents on vaccinating their kids: ‘Follow the science’

    05:12

  • Linda Greenhouse: Supreme Court taking Mississippi abortion case shows they have ‘issue with current law’

    05:12

  • Rep. Jackie Speier: McCarthy giving ‘tacit approval’ to Gosar with silence over violent video

    04:23

  • Summers: 'Tragic error' if we spent too little on Biden agenda because of Covid recovery

    09:17

  • Col. Jacobs: Soldiers come home to an ‘alien environment’ where no one understands them

    03:47

  • Huma Abedin: 'I carried that guilt' of Hillary Clinton's loss for a long time

    06:22

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers ‘does not have the right to endanger people around him’

    03:33

  • Rep. Gallego: Men and women we send to war are ‘not just nameless people’

    08:08

  • EU’s Ursula von der Leyen: Will ‘rapidly widen sanctions’ on Lukashenko regime over border crisis

    06:57

  • Fmr. U.S. envoy to Haiti: Deportation of Haitian migrants ‘totally counterproductive’

    05:34

  • Dr. Vin Gupta: Vaccine rules for foreign travelers ‘a great move towards’ standardizing traveler safety

    05:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Amb. Bill Taylor: ‘The Chinese will be watching’ for U.S. defense of Ukraine

07:58

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor join Andrea Mitchell to discuss today’s high stakes virtual meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin as Russia threatens Ukraine’s sovereignty. “The Chinese will be watching to see what the United States does,” says Ambassador Taylor. If the U.S. defends Russia’s “strategic partner,” China “will think twice” about U.S. commitments to Taiwan. “We have a lot at stake here. We want to respect sovereignty of nations. That’s what we do.”Dec. 7, 2021

  • Sen. Kaine: Repealing 2002 Iraq War Authorization ‘means we will make better decisions’

    05:32

  • Rep. Yarmuth: Decision to retire ‘was totally personal’

    07:53

  • Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery

    06:19

  • Prosecutor cross-examines Travis McMichael about interaction with Ahmaud Arbery 

    03:23

  • Biden touts economic agenda as Democrats fret over ‘reversible’ rural voter slide

    05:50

  • Jennifer Gosar: Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure is not enough, expulsion ‘is the most appropriate next step’

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All