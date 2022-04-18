Amb. Bill Taylor: Russian Orthodox leader’s support for Putin’s war is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unconscionable’

Ambassador Bill Taylor, General Barry McCaffrey, and Helene Cooper join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia’s ongoing attacks across Ukraine, while the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church continues to side with President Putin. “The Russian Orthodox leader in supporting Putin is supporting this military that's killing women and children,” says Taylor. “This is just, it's terrible. It's disgusting. And for that religious leader to support that, it's unconscionable.”April 18, 2022