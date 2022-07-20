Amb. Bill Taylor: Even if Russia annexes Ukrainian territory, ‘No one will recognize this Russian claim’

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and NBC News Correspondent Ellison Barber join Chris Jansing to discuss Russian ambitions to expand beyond Ukraine’s Donbas region and annex some of the territory under Russian control. “This is exactly what the Russians do. They invaded Crimea in 2014. And they then annexed it. They say they had a referendum. It was a fake referendum, of course, and they won 97%, which tells you what kind of free and fair referenda it was. They'll try to do the same thing here,” says Ambassador Taylor. “Not one nation around the world, the exception possibly of Belarus and maybe Syria and maybe North Korea, will recognize the Russian claim. No one will recognize this Russian claim.”July 20, 2022