Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

The Biden administration is pressuring Israel to end its large-scale ground offensive into Gaza in favor of more targeted operations to reduce Palestinian civilian deaths. Ambassador Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the political calculus for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu has been doing nothing but trying to manage his political survivability. This has to do with blaming the military, the Israel Defense Forces, blaming the general security service, the Shabak, blaming implicitly the U.S. President Biden, blaming everyone but himself. All he is doing now is about political survivability,” Pinkas says. “That being established, it doesn't mean that there's no justified and justifiable military operation going on in Gaza. But if you're asking about his demeanor, his conduct, his prosecution, his management of the war, it's 101% political.”Dec. 15, 2023