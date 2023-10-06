Although the economy is hot, ‘true test’ will be holiday shopping season, ‘that’s the big key’

President Biden offered remarks about the September jobs reports, which outperformed projections, and fielded questions from reporters regarding the decision to extend the wall along the southern border. Dominic Chu, Jason Furman, Julia Ainsley, and Morgan Chesky join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The true test,” Chu says, “will be whether or not in the coming two to three months in the all important retail holiday shopping season. The American consumer still goes out there, Andrea and spends money.”Oct. 6, 2023