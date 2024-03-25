Alter: ‘This was a historic day,’ as Trump will be the first fmr. U.S. president to stand trial

Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan ruled that former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial will begin with jury selection on April 15, making him the first former U.S. president to stand trial in a criminal case. Jonathan Alter, Mara Liasson, Harry Litman, and Joyce Vance join Andrea Mitchell to break down the ruling.March 25, 2024