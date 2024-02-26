Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths

Negotiators are in Doha to hammer out a ceasefire deal in Gaza, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the planned raids in Rafah will be carried out regardless of whether or not a deal is reached. Raf Sanchez and Ambassador Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There are various kinds of incursions short of a full invasion, short of a full ground invasion, that can be conducted in Rafah now. The idea is, the motivation is that supposedly there are four fully-equipped Hamas battalions in the Rafah area,” Pinkas says. “The issue is you have 1.5 or 1.4 million Palestinians, many of which fled from the north where Israel told them to do so. And where will they go? So a big operation will almost invariably cause thousands of deaths. And I don't know. I don't know that we can reach, as he said and boasted, a ‘total victory’ within weeks. That's a lot of bravado.”Feb. 26, 2024