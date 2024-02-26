IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah 'will almost invariably cause thousands' of Palestinian deaths
Feb. 26, 2024

  • Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

    03:51

  • Dr. Patel: Measles vaccine is ‘highly effective,’ people should not ‘wait’ until showing symptoms

    03:10
    Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths

    06:24
    Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers are not ‘demoralized or discouraged’ despite impasse on more U.S. aid

    06:29

  • Daniels: AI deepfakes mean ‘interfering in elections’ can happen ‘right here in our own backyard’

    05:59

  • McFaul: ‘Every day that Putin’s army is parked illegally in Ukraine, there should be new sanctions’

    07:54

  • Vance: New AL embryo ruling creating ‘uncertainty,’ ‘really a chill on what women can access’

    06:06

  • Parker: Fertility issue is not partisan, ‘it doesn't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican’

    07:16

  • Novikov: Russian advances in Ukraine are ‘a direct reflection’ of U.S. inaction

    05:43

  • Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’

    05:34

  • UNHCR Rep on Ukrainian refugees returning home: “The main obstacle to return is safety and security”

    04:23

  • Engel: Detention of Russian-American seems politically motivated,’ ‘a move by Russia to show power’

    07:24

  • Zygar: Navalny said it’s ‘crucial not to lose the next opportunity to make Russia a democracy’

    06:16

  • Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side

    08:11

  • Ukrainian documentarian: Ukraine is ‘a humanitarian catastrophe,’ but ‘a bargaining chip for some’

    03:30

  • Amb. Markarova: U.S. has to ‘be bold,’ ‘sanction all Russian banks,’ to stop Russian ‘war crimes’

    07:34

  • German Foreign Minister: ‘Is it not our obligation to provide this humanitarian assistance’ in Gaza?

    03:28

  • VP Harris: ‘This is a moment where America has the ability to actually demonstrate through action’

    05:27

  • McFaul: It’s ‘hard’ for Navalnaya to fight Putin but Congress has ‘something right in front of them’

    10:49

  • Trump's hush money trial in New York to begin March 25

    02:35

Negotiators are in Doha to hammer out a ceasefire deal in Gaza, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the planned raids in Rafah will be carried out regardless of whether or not a deal is reached. Raf Sanchez and Ambassador Alon Pinkas, the former Israeli consul general in New York, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “There are various kinds of incursions short of a full invasion, short of a full ground invasion, that can be conducted in Rafah now. The idea is, the motivation is that supposedly there are four fully-equipped Hamas battalions in the Rafah area,” Pinkas says. “The issue is you have 1.5 or 1.4 million Palestinians, many of which fled from the north where Israel told them to do so. And where will they go? So a big operation will almost invariably cause thousands of deaths. And I don't know. I don't know that we can reach, as he said and boasted, a ‘total victory’ within weeks. That's a lot of bravado.”Feb. 26, 2024

