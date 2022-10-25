Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald sits down with Andrea Mitchell in Pittsburgh, PA, to preview what headlines may come out of tonight’s Pennsylvania Senate debate. “Is there going to be some overwhelming sound bite that gets played again and again over the next couple of days? Or is it really going to be the message around the economy, around abortion - the Dobbs decision, which I think is somehow getting pushed to the side, but it was certainly a big, big issue when that ruling came out,” says Fitzgerald. “I still think it's going to it's going to motivate an awful lot of voters, particularly swing voters, in this election”Oct. 25, 2022