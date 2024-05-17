Alito flag incident is ‘different from Ginni Thomas,’ as ‘it’s not just his wife’s house’

Pictures surfaced of a flag flying upside down - a symbol adopted by Trump supporters to protest President Biden’s 2020 victory - at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito days before Biden’s 2021 inauguration. Ashley Parker, David French, and Jeff Mason join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the incident and the state of the 2024 race.May 17, 2024