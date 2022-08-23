IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

  • ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18

  • ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we’re ‘on the edge’ of a Chernobyl ‘crisis’

    07:28

  • Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

    06:02

  • Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, ‘proving’ Ukraine has ‘its own history’

    02:51

  • Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

    02:06

  • Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

    05:58

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated’

    11:57

  • ‘Not really orthodox’ methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

    07:44

  • Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary ‘for a greater cause,’ merely the ‘cost of doing business’

    11:54

  • Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won’t raise taxes ‘on anybody making less than $400,000’

    07:30

  • Susan Del Percio: Cheney not ‘going third party,’ she’s a ‘conservative conservative’

    05:04

  • Palin’s shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards ‘crossover appeal’

    08:48

  • Donell Harvin: FBI facing ‘unprecedented levels of threats’ following Mar-a-Lago search

    10:16

  • Cheri Beasley: NC voters ‘incensed’ by politicians ‘out of step’ with majority sentiment on abortion

    04:19

  • Rep. Lofgren: Some in GOP are not ‘tethered to the facts’ in anti-FBI response to Mar-a-Lago search

    08:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

04:57

NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book, “Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House…Yet,” explaining why the assessment of whether a candidate is “electable” is only applied to women and candidates of color. “Every candidate is judged on their electability, and as I write in the book, they should be. Voters want to choose someone who can win,” says Vitali. But when it comes to women candidates, “voters not only have to envision those candidates in the White House, but then make that imaginary jump to envisioning something they haven't seen before.” She says, “Electability, at the end of the day, is a metric of benefit of the doubt.” Aug. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

  • ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18

  • ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All