Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book, “Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House…Yet,” explaining why the assessment of whether a candidate is “electable” is only applied to women and candidates of color. “Every candidate is judged on their electability, and as I write in the book, they should be. Voters want to choose someone who can win,” says Vitali. But when it comes to women candidates, “voters not only have to envision those candidates in the White House, but then make that imaginary jump to envisioning something they haven't seen before.” She says, “Electability, at the end of the day, is a metric of benefit of the doubt.” Aug. 23, 2022