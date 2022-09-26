Ali Arouzi: The 'women’s movement’ sparked by Amini death is something Iran has 'never seen before’

NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi joins Andrea Mitchell with his reporting on the past ten days of monumental protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in religious police custody. “It's hard to overstate the importance of this," says Arouzi. "This is really a women's movement being supported by men and social media, something we've never seen before in this country."Sept. 26, 2022