Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ali Arouzi: The 'women’s movement’ sparked by Amini death is something Iran has 'never seen before’

03:23

NBC News Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi joins Andrea Mitchell with his reporting on the past ten days of monumental protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in religious police custody. “It's hard to overstate the importance of this," says Arouzi. "This is really a women's movement being supported by men and social media, something we've never seen before in this country."Sept. 26, 2022

