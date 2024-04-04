IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alexander: Biden ‘very angry’ at Israel’s ‘failure’ to ‘protect’ aid workers after deadly WCK strike
April 4, 202409:44
  • Now Playing

    Alexander: Biden ‘very angry’ at Israel’s ‘failure’ to ‘protect’ aid workers after deadly WCK strike

    09:44
  • UP NEXT

    Clifton Truman Daniel: ‘I found out in school’ that ‘grandpa Truman’ had been President

    06:46

  • Kasich on NE electoral vote change: ‘Let it affect something further down the road,’ not 2024

    05:37

  • Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike

    04:13

  • Raf Sanchez: WCK vehicles hit ‘individually,’ appears to be ‘very precise Israeli airstrike’

    10:34

  • Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’

    05:26

  • Mackey Frayer: US-China relationship ‘stabilized’ but ‘two sides’ are ‘far apart on range of issues’

    02:57

  • Donnelly: World Central Kitchen strike is part of ‘systematic pattern of attacks against aid work’

    07:30

  • Stavridis: If there’s a ‘massive’ Rafah assault, U.S. will ‘be forced’ to stop sending weapons

    07:59

  • Labor Secy. Su: When the bridge collapsed Biden was thinking of workers ‘who make this country run’

    04:06

  • Rory Kennedy: RFK Jr.’s campaign could ‘lead to Trump’s election,’ which would be ‘catastrophic’

    05:18

  • Rhodes: Putin won’t ‘succumb to pressure,’ ‘escalated’ detentions to secure associates release

    10:39

  • Lisa Rubin: Judge Merchan will have to ‘take some action’ to protect family from Trump

    05:26

  • Chang: There’s a ‘cultural expectation’ for Egyptian women to stay home, but there ‘more factors’

    04:38

  • Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

    09:46

  • Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02

  • Barbara McQuade on what happens if Trump violates gag order

    04:02

  • Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’

    04:34

  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: ‘There will be insurance payments’ to cover Baltimore Bridge collapse

    10:41

  • Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer

    01:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Alexander: Biden ‘very angry’ at Israel’s ‘failure’ to ‘protect’ aid workers after deadly WCK strike

09:44

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke on the phone today for the first time since seven World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Gaza in an Israeli airstrike. Peter Alexander and Raf Sanchez join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the call and then rising tensions between the U.S. and Israel.April 4, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Alexander: Biden ‘very angry’ at Israel’s ‘failure’ to ‘protect’ aid workers after deadly WCK strike

    09:44
  • UP NEXT

    Clifton Truman Daniel: ‘I found out in school’ that ‘grandpa Truman’ had been President

    06:46

  • Kasich on NE electoral vote change: ‘Let it affect something further down the road,’ not 2024

    05:37

  • Save the Children Gaza chief: ‘We’ve made the decision not to suspend’ aid in Gaza after IDF strike

    04:13

  • Raf Sanchez: WCK vehicles hit ‘individually,’ appears to be ‘very precise Israeli airstrike’

    10:34

  • Donelan: Partnership on AI allows US and UK to regulate tech that will ‘define generations to come’

    05:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All