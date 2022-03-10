Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’

Sky News Special Correspondent Alex Crawford joins Andrea Mitchell from Kyiv to share what she has seen on the ground in Ukraine, as well as details from her recent conversation with President Zelenskyy. “President Zelenskyy and many Ukrainians believe that there is no red line that the Russian troops probably won't cross, that they are committing war crimes every day and every hour,” says Crawford. “It's now the capital that's the focus of their attention, and probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy. That's why when we saw him he was surrounded by security and being moved from room to room even, to secure his safety.”March 10, 2022