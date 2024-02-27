IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

AL women tell Alcindor they'll 'never forget' that the 'government told them they couldn't have IVF'
Feb. 27, 2024

Andrea Mitchell Reports

AL women tell Alcindor they'll 'never forget' that the 'government told them they couldn't have IVF'

05:07

Families and healthcare workers impacted by the Alabama Supreme Court's in vitro fertilization ruling will meet with Health Secretary Xavier Becerra in Becerra in Birmingham today. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Yamiche Alcindor and Errin Haines, Editor at Large for The 19th News, to discuss the push to protect IVF in red states across the country. "The signs are pointing in the direction that there will be a legislative fix. I can tell you that doesn't really take away from the women who will never forget that the government told them they couldn't have IVF," Alcindor says. "You see people who don't have the money to easily do IVF find the money because wanting to have a child is such an overarching dream for so many Americans in this country, wanting to have a child drives so much of people's lives," she adds.Feb. 27, 2024

