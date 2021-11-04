Al Gore: 'We are in the early stages of the biggest sustainability revolution in history'

Former Vice President Al Gore joins NBC News' Andrea Mitchell for a wide-ranging, live interview from to COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Gore called for bipartisanship in passing pro-climate legislation, saying that "Mother Nature has been speaking very persuasively to people all around the world, including in country. And I think a majority in both political parties want this climate crisis solved." He also remarks on the pledges and victories made at this conference and beyond, highlighting that "last year if you look at all of the new electricity generation built and installed worldwide, 90% of it was renewable. Virtually all of that wind and solar." Nov. 4, 2021