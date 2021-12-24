Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge
Several major U.S. airlines, including United, Delta and Alaska, have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve after many of their employees have become infected with the Covid-19 omicron variant. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports. Dec. 24, 2021
